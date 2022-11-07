AN Alicante carer topped up her income by stealing jewellery from elderly clients and selling off the items.

The Policia Nacional targeted the 30-year-old woman after a relative reported two gold pieces had been stolen from her father.

Officers made inquiries with jewellery shops and discovered the carer had pawned 31 items over a year.

She worked in care homes and private addresses with the investigation establishing the pattern that jewellery went missing in most of the places she worked.

The Spanish woman even ripped off items from people’s necks when she was changing their clothes or bathing them.

No value has been placed on the stolen jewellery but she’s so far been charged with six counts of theft.

In a separate Alicante case, a caregiver who lost her job because her elderly client had to be admitted full-time to a residential home, helped herself to a parting gift.

Assisted by another person, she cleared out €3,500 of electrical appliances from the property.

Two people have been arrested.

