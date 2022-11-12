A PIONEERING Gibraltarian is planning to build an atomic superyacht that will use the Rock as a base to help save the world from climate change.

Aaron Olivera of Earth 300 said he had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gibraltar government to use the Rock as ‘a living lab’.

He wants to develop Gibraltar as a centre of excellence to fight climate change which could then help the British territory be part of the $1.5 trillion blue economy.

The MoU is for one year and will come at no cost to the government.

“I see Gibraltar with the potential of becoming a global innovation hub for forward thinking scientists, seeing the birth of activities on the Rock such as genetic engineering and even rocket science,” Olivera said.

He said in a statement that he dreams of Gibraltar ‘ultimately becoming a worldwide exporter of scientific intelligence’.

Minister for the Environment John Cortes signs the MoU with Aaron Olivera of Earth 300

Minister for the Environment John Cortes said the world needed scientists in politics to tackle the climate crisis.

“Until we have scientists – people who actually understand how the world works, taking the decisions and not just advising on the decisions, we will not be able to make a significant difference,” Cortes said at the Earth 300 launch.

“I had no hesitation in supporting Aaron’s project – the new techniques, new initiatives, new dimensions, thinking well outside the box, bringing people together from across the world with this aim in mind. Because we need innovation,” he added.

The blue economy is dedicated to researching and protecting marine life and its connection with marine transport, waste management and tourism.

Earth 300 was first launched at the famed Clifford Pier in Singapore on March 2021.

