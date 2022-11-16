THE Guardia Civil is investigating two people for speeding and identity fraud.

The investigation was initiated last September 12, when a fixed radar installed on the MA-20 road on the Malaga dual carriageway ring road caught a vehicle travelling at 169 kilometres/hour in an 80 kilometres/hour zone.

The investigation has revealed that the car was rented in Castellon by two young men who used fake ID to hire the car.

The ID used belonged to a man who, when contacted by the Guardia Civil, claimed to have no knowledge of the car rental.

Further investigations by the Guardia Civil followed, leading to the identification of two young men, aged 19 and 20, residents in the province of Malaga, who had allegedly used the identity of the man to rent the car.

Both individuals are being investigated for the alleged crime of identity theft. The driver is also being charged with dangerous driving.

The proceedings have been handed over to the Examining Magistrate’s Court in Malaga.

