MALAGA’S iconic monuments and statues such as the Alcazaba or the Picasso Statue at Plaza de la Merced in Malaga will be under video surveillance this spring.

Thirty new surveillance cameras are entering into operation in Malaga city town centre next April 2023, to add to the 59 already in operation.

The new camaras will monitor 21 monuments, imposing sculptures, historic buildings, fountains and many other architectural jewels of Malaga.

With these new surveillance cameras, Malaga continues to develop the infrastructure needed to become a ‘smart,’ city with video surveillance playing a significant role to reinforce security and allowing authorities to act more quickly in emergencies or other incidents that may occur including vandalism.

According to Avelino Barrionuevo, the councillor for Public Safety, the surveillance cameras should be operational in April, before the municipal elections take place, with an investment of €96,251.61.

The 21 locations considered of special interest for the city and will be monitored with CCTV cameras next spring are the following:



– Marqués de Larios Monument (Alameda Principal)

– The sculpture “Points of View” by the British artist Tony Cragg (Strachan Street)

– Mano Quiromántica (Calle Bolsa)

– Picasso Statue (Plaza de la Merced)

– Monument to Arturo Reyes (Paseo del Parque)

– Andersen Monument (Plaza de la Marina Norte)

– Monument to CAC (Comandante Benitez Avenue)

– Monument to the Cenachero (Plaza de la Marina)

– Manuel Agustín Heredia Statue (Alameda de Colón)

– Baño de Diana Fountain (Granados Street)

– Monument to Acteon (Uncibay Square)

– Christs Fountain (Plaza de los Cristos)

– Goddess Pomona Fountain (San Francisco Square)

– Bishop’s Square Fountain (Plaza del Obispo)

– Tempus Fugit Fountain (Patrocinio Square)

– Fountain Ninfa del Cántaro (Paseo del Parque)

– The Alcazaba (Alcazabilla Street)

– Interpretation Centre (Alcazabilla Street)

– Entrance to the Gibralfaro Castle

– Berrocal Statue (Sierra de Grazalema Street)

The cameras will help both the local and national police forces in the prevention and clarification of crimes and as evidence.

