THE Guardia Civil in Benidorm have arrested a key figure in a Dutch drugs gang- said to be one of Europe’s major narcotics trafficking organisations.

The man laundered €6 million from the illegal proceeds of the operation.

He also personally supervised 840 kilos of hashish shipments to the Netherlands and 104 kilos of cocaine from the Netherlands to the UK.

15 people were detained in the Netherlands but police were after the right-hand man of the gang leader who they believed lived in Spain.

The Guardia were contacted and started an investigation to find him.

The 44-year-old was detained at a Benidorm rental property where he lived with his family in what was described as a ‘discreet life’.

The man was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Dutch authorities.

He was taken to Madrid’s National Court for his extradition to be processed.

