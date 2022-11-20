Nothing says winter glam like fur (keep it faux… we’re animal lovers)! Sadly, many women hesitate to buy fur, as they’re unsure how to carry it off without feeling over the top.

Faux fur these days is absolutely gorgeous in terms of quality, styles and shapes, and can create effects that don’t exist with real fur. Such as a softness and sheen that only comes with being faux…

How cool is that, right? Cruelty free and even more stylish than the real thing, faux fur is the only furry option in our modern world.

Soft beiges, bright magentas and icy greys update the look, but classic blacks and browns bring a luxe elegance that will remain stylish for years to come.

So, how to wear such a dramatic look?

The first thing is: consider the style you’d like to create. Is it glam? Formal? Casual?

If it’s casual, pair a cropped faux fur jacket with skinny jeans, sneakers and a slogan t-shirt. Go for modern colours – beige, pale pink or even teal are hot colours for this season. Make sure you look more “on trend” than “round the bend”.

I personally love to team a soft beige furry gilet with a tracksuit and platform trainers for a sportier daytime look.

Want to stay ahead of the trends? Go bright! Choosing a bold colour for a faux fur jacket not only looks sophisticated, but also gives an edgy, glam look while showing off your unique personality.

To ramp up the glam stakes, pair your fur coat with a hat in a coordinated colour. For extra points, add driving gloves in the same hues.

Wearing faux fur to work? Yes, you can wear faux fur to the office and still look professional. You just need the right coat or jacket. Go for a fitted gilet, with streamlined fur, in soft or natural colours. You can layer it over a trouser suit or a formal blouse. For that chic office style, keep the rest of your outfit formal and in similar tones to the fur.

If you’re shy about your first foray into faux fur, why not try a shawl or gloves with a faux fur trim? Next year, I guarantee that you’ll be wearing a full length, pink, faux fur coat. It’s addictive!

Fashion advice and styling can be found in The Armario de Freya, Calle Correo 1, Orgiva, 18418 Granada.



READ MORE

Freya’s style tips: Autumn is coming!

On trend in Orgiva: meet the expat serving up Alpujarran style from a buzzing new fashion store