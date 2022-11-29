THE ski and mountain resort of Sierra Nevada starts its winter 2022/23 ski season this coming Saturday, December 3.

Sierra Nevada is looking forward to an exciting 2022/23 season with record sales of ski passes and a notable improvement in the ski resort’s facilities.

A historic investment by the Junta has seen €51.7 million invested in the ski resort over the last three and a half years.

Following two bleak years at an economic level, due to the pandemic and subsequent health restrictions, Sierra Nevada has everything ready for what is expected to be the best season in the history of the resort.

Among the new features are the new state-of-the-art cannons to guarantee the skiable surface. From 105 cannons, there are now 315 in total.

The forecasts could not be better, with the all-time record of advance ski pass sales broken back in October and the latest snowfall last week, means that everything is ready to kick-start this Saturday, December 3, what promises to be the best season in the history of the resort.

Other improvements made on Sierra Nevada’s Ski, Snowboard and Mountain Resort, nestled on the north facing slopes of Spain’s third highest mountain, includes two new ski lifts, the Emile Allais and Alhambra chairlifts, smoother connections with the ski lifts and improvements to the beginners’ slopes in Borreguiles.

A well deserved facelift after decades of underinvestment in one of Andalucia’s jewels.

