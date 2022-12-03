GIBRALTAR tried to shore up its relationship with Easyjet in a meeting held with its UK boss during the CAPA aviation summit.

The summit was held on December 1-2 at the Sunborn floating hotel in Ocean Village with top speakers attending from the industry.

Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani opened the conference and used the opportunity to meet different airline chiefs.

He met Ali Gayward, Easyjet UK Country Manager, in a private setting on Friday.

Easyjet is the biggest flyer to the Rock from destinations as far afield as London Gatwick, Bristol, Edinburgh and Manchester.

“It was an absolute pleasure to finally welcome Ms Gayward to Gibraltar,” Daryanani said in a government statement.

“I had invited her to visit us soon after I became Minster for Tourism in October 2019 but we all know what happened at that time.

“This was a good opportunity to discuss easyJet operations to Gibraltar and what possibilities might exist in the future.”

The minister has been working hard to expand Gibraltar’s tourism reach by bringing in more cruises and establish new flight connections.

He said that it is important Gibraltar understands the current challenges facing airlines and the meeting in person was the best way to do that.

“Airlines are a business and they will go where they can make a profit,” he added.

“It is my job to convince them to come to Gibraltar and I am working nonstop to achieve that”.

British Airways operates the only other public flight from Gibraltar to London Heathrow.

