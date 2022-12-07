VALENCIAN Health Minister, Miguel Minguez, wants people to wear masks in certain situations to reduce hospital admissions at a traditionally busy time of the year.

Minguez said it was not just down to protection against Covid-19 but also to stop a rise in respiratory viruses in the Valencian Community.

The minister used an increase in child hospitalisations for bronchitis as an example.

“The rise in bronchitis cases is more significant compared to previous years because children were protected by all Covid measures, including masks,” he said.

“Hospitals are getting busy in general but that was something to be expected and the Valencian health system has responded perfectly due to lessons learned during the pandemic,“ Minguez added.

Around 850,000 people have been vaccinated against flu in the region so far, as inoculations continue coupled with Covid booster jabs.

Notifications to get jabbed are being sent through text messages, with the over-60s being targeted.

“It is important that those who need to be immunised for flu and Covid do so, and to wear masks in closed areas or if they are with vulnerable people who have immunodeficiencies or are elderly,” Minguez concluded.

