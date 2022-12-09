Snow is billowing down in Spain’s Sierra Nevada as a cold front sweeps across the country.

The Monachil fire station shared footage online of its base completely covered in the white stuff about 2pm on Friday.

It comes as the heavens opened across the Malaga province this week as torrential rainfall fell and temperatures plummeted.

Así se encuentra #sierranevada ahora mismo desde la el parque de bomberos y protección civil ? pic.twitter.com/5Q8Mu1Og1r — AVPC Monachil (@AVPCMonachil) December 9, 2022

The Serranía de Ronda soaked in 75mm in the past 24 hours, while according to data from the Hidrosur, as of midday Friday, 35mm had fallen on the Sierra de Mijas, 35.4mm in Ojén, 25.2mm in Marbella and 26.3mm in Los Reales.

The towns of Jubrique, Los Reales, Pujerra, Colmenar and Alfarnatejo had all received over 50mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Despite the inconvenience of getting wet, the rainfall will be welcome to many in the parched province, especially as it replenishes the depleted reservoirs in the region, with the Concepción reservoir on the western coast being filled by 26.5mm.

In the La Viñuela reservoir, which has seen record low water levels, 24mm have fallen in the last day.

But the heavy rains have created surprisingly few emergency situations, with the Malaga fire brigade only called out three times in total – once to open the doors of a house and twice to remove fallen trees.

Rain is expected for the rest of Friday evening.

Saturday should see some respite and blue skies, but expect the rains to return from Sunday, so don’t forget to pack an umbrella.