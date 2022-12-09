A NEW travel agency opening in Valencia is hoping to give travellers to the region unforgettable experiences.

Beyond Valencia Trips is a new agency that launched and specialises in ‘slow tourism’ – a form of travel that aims to absorb travellers in their cultural surroundings.

Beyond Valencia Trips depart its journeys from the city of Valencia takes travellers to ‘hidden gems’ in the wider Comunidad Valenciana region but also to other regions in Spain.

The man who started the agency, Pau, was born in a small village on the outskirts of Valencia city and has expert knowledge about the region. He also knows Spain inside out, having travelled to almost every province in his country.

He is not only showing travellers a special part of the world, but he is showing people his home.

Having lived in five countries in three separate continents, Pau is passionate about travel and wants to share that with other people who want to explore the world.

“I have always enjoyed showing my favourite places to my international friends that come to visit Valencia,” he said.

“Seeing how my friends enjoyed these visits sparked my idea of starting up a travel agency, where I create my own itineraries and take people to places I love.”

The type of trips are flexible, they can be day trips or weekend getaways. The agency also offers several day trips, and private personalised trips on demand.

The agency offers a range of things to see and do on its trips; from beautiful villages, museums, monuments, festivals of interest to gastronomy and nature tourism.

Beyond Valencia Trips is also passionate about taking tourists on hiking trails, experiencing botany, mycology, horseback riding and or wildlife observation.

There are also opportunities for wine tastings, olive oil tourism, star observing, and adventure activities such as rafting, canyoning, kayaking and many more.

“Each destination and even each season is different and the possibilities are endless,” Pau said.

“We will show you hidden gems where tourist hordes don’t venture, and we will visit forgotten places that will surprise you.”

The agency doesn’t just take you to hidden gems though, it always strives to take travellers to sites they absolutely cannot miss.

More information can be found at Beyond Valencia Trips’ website: https://beyondvalenciatrips.com/ or write to us at info@beyondvalenciatrips.es