THE bodies of two women in their mid-fifties were found on Monday afternoon in a Sierra Nevada ski resort with no apparent sign of violence.

They were spotted by a hiker in Hoya de la Mora close to the University Hostel in the upper part of the resort.

Guardia Civil officers and paramedics went to the scene where they could only confirm that the women were dead.

It’s believed the women- aged 55 and 57- died from extreme cold, with autopsies still to officially determine the cause of death and when they passed away.

There was no sign of any violence and the double-tragedy is not being treated as a crime.

Their bodies were taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Granada with sources telling the El Pais newspaper that it was likely they died of hypothermia.

Both of them were Hungarian nationals and were well-dressed.

The mystery is what the women were doing in the Sierra Nevada area.

Investigators so far have not determined whether they were on holiday or even if they were Spanish residents.

They don’t even know where they were staying or when they arrived in the Sierra Nevada.

