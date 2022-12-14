A serial stealer with 90 Calpe area robberies to his name returned to his old ways just days after he finished serving a prison sentence.

The 27-year-old man had over 30 previous arrests to his name before he was put behind bars.

After his release, he robbed an occupied house in Calpe and was later spotted driving on a stolen moped in Benissa.

A Guardia Civil patrol saw the man- who they described as an ‘old friend’- and he whizzed off driving dangerously around the streets endangering the lives of pedestrians and other drivers.

Once the officers were 100% who he was and given the danger he was causing, they decided to stop the pursuit in the reasonable knowledge they would catch him on a future occasion.

Six weeks later on November 9, he tried to hide from a Guardia patrol in the centre of Calpe but was arrested on the spot.

Besides a charge for his latest robbery, he got hit with stealing a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, and dangerous driving.

Despite his extensive criminal record, a Denia court bailed him, presumably for his rap sheet to be extended still further.

