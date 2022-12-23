A COURT sentenced a Gibraltar man to 12 months in prison for biting and kicking a woman as the police got tough on domestic violence.

Riyen Lea, 35, of Varyl Begg Estate, Gibraltar, pleaded guilty to Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) and other offences after the incident on October 24.

The court heard that on that day at 10am, members of the public called the police to Laguna Bar after witnessing the assault in progress.

“When officers arrived, witnesses identified Lea as having assaulted the woman by biting her in the upper arm which caused bruising and swelling,” the Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

“He also kicked her in the leg which also caused similar bruising and swelling.

“Lea then stole her mobile phone and a set of keys before leaving the scene.”

Police arrested Lea the same day and found he had the woman’s phone with him.

He had used the phone to threaten the victim’s mother and daughter with violence.

As he was searched at New Mole House, officers found a small amount of a Class B drug on him.

The Royal Gibraltar Police Domestic Abuse Team then charged Lea with ABH, Theft, Improper Use of Public Electronic Telecommunications, Putting People in Fear of Violence and Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges in the Magistrates Court.

Lea will also remain in prison for six more weeks for an earlier suspended sentence for ‘Carrying an offensive weapon in a public place’.

The Domestic Abuse Team then took measures to protect the victim and thanked the public for reporting the attack.

They said there was no excuse for domestic abuse, regardless of gender.

Senior Investigating Officer Roy Perez said that 95% of UK murders are domestic-related so public help was needed to report them.

