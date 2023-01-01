THE British rock singer-songwriter, Rod Stewart, will perform for the first time at Starlite Catalana Occidente in Marbella, on Friday July 21, 2023.

The legendary British rock and pop singer, with his distinctive raspy singing voice, will present a unique show where he will sing the greatest hits of his career such as ‘Forever Young’, ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ ‘Maggie May’ or ‘Rhythm of My Heart’ among many others.

Throughout his more than 50 year career, Rod Stewart, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, has received many recognitions, including being knighted by Britain’s Prince William at Buckingham Palace in 2016 for his services to music and charity.

Starlite Catalana Occidente, considered the best boutique festival in World, looks forward to hosting what promises to be one of the most magical nights with Sir Rod Stewart.

