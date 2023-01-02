A worker at an unnamed Benidorm hotel has been bailed after being accused of raping a 43-year-old British guest.

The man denies the assault and police analysis of hallway security cameras revealed the complainant’s account of what happened was at odds from what was recorded.

The woman, who was staying with a friend, had gone out partying in the city and returned to the hotel in a drunken state in the early hours of the morning.

She claimed two members of the hotel’s overnight staff offered to accompany them to their bedroom due to their state of intoxication.

The complainant told the Policia Nacional that one of them raped her and put a pillow on his face.

The police arrested the man who said the two guests were drunk and phoned for energy drinks to be brought up to their room.

He did so and left, but kept being called to quieten them down as they were inconveniencing other guests.

He added they wanted more drinks including alcohol to be brought to them but the request was refused.

The woman told the Policia Nacional that she had taken out a travel insurance policy that covers compensation for sexual assault.

