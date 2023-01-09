The heartbroken family of Amy Fitzpatrick is still desperately hoping for answers 15 years after the Irishwoman vanished from Andalucia.

Her auntie Christine Kenny said she hopes that information will come through in the next couple of months that will shine a light on her niece’s whereabouts, dead or alive.

Amy went missing from the Mijas Costa area of Spain about 10pm on New Year’s Day in 2008.

The 15-year-old had been babysitting at a friend’s house just a few hundred yards from her house in Riviera del Sol (Mijas), but she never made it back home.

Amy was 15 years old when she vanished.

Her family and friends marked the 15th anniversary of her disappearance at an emotional ceremony in Ireland last weekend.

Amy’s loved ones said they hoped that by continuing to keep people aware of her disappearance, that it would lead to vital information which could ‘bring her back home’.

“Amy was only a child, she was 15 years old and had her whole life ahead of her and now that she’s gone she’s got nothing ahead of her,” Kenny said, holding back tears. “Not only her family want her home, but the whole of Ireland who has been behind us this whole time.

“Hopefully in the next couple of months someone comes forward with the information that is needed to bring her back home.”

A friend of Amy Fitzpatrick, who said he spoke with her the night before she vanished, said he was tempted to travel to Spain and dig up a stable when she’s alleged to be buried.

Amy went missing on New Year’s Day in 2008.

He told the Irish Mirror that he did not understand why no one had searched under Stable Number 5 in the derelict Hippodrome racetrack outside the Costa del Sol resort of La Cala de Mijas.

Last year, Amy’s father Christopher and aunt Christine Kenny told how an anonymous source alleged that they would find her remains at the site.

The location is just a 15-minute drive from where Amy vanished from.

“If I am ever back in Spain and this hasn’t been looked into, I’d be inclined and I’d be very tempted to go to that horse track and dig it up myself.”

