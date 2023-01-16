3 bedroom Villa for sale in Moraleda de Zafayona with pool garage - € 275,000

Moraleda de Zafayona, Granada 3 beds 3 baths € 275,000

Detached Villa. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms. Terrace and Garden. Garage. Swimming Pool. Essential Properties are delighted to offer for sale this fantastic detached villa situated 2kms from the nearest village, 20 minutes from Granada airport and under 1 hour from Malaga airport. Built in 2006 to an excellent standard, this single-storey property is in perfect condition and comprises of a large entrance hall, a spacious lounge / dining room (50m2), a large modern-fitted kitchen / breakfast room with built-in appliances, a large master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite bathroom enjoying… See full property details