WORK has started on trying to establish the first direct air link between the United States and Alicante-Elche airport.

Speaking at Madrid’s Fitur tourist fair on Wednesday, Alicante Provincial Council president, Carlos Mazon, said getting the new route would be a big tourism aim for 2023.

Mazon said the council was talking to tour operators, travel agencies and tourist associations plus airport operator Aena to establish a trans-Atlantic service.

“We have decided to go directly to the North American market, because there is still no direct link between the United States and the Costa Blanca and we are going to work to achieve it,” said Mazon.

“The North American public knows that Alicante brings great quality in its services with a base port for cruise ships; one of the world’s best archaeological museums in the world; residential and language tourism for students; as well as a favourite enclave for the British and other Europeans,” he added.

Mazon stated that the Costa Blanca’s great potential market is the American tourist who ‘we want to attract with professionalism, work, and a lot of effort’.

Getting a US air link of course works both ways and would allow people in the region to enjoy an American break without having to travel to Barcelona or Madrid airports.

Looking forward to 2023 as a whole, Mazon relished what was to come with local tourist bookings and flight levels set to fully recover after the Covid pandemic.