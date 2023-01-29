THE Gibraltar Government has called the twelfth round of post-Brexit talks between the UK and the EU ‘positive and constructive’ after they ended without final agreement in London on Friday afternoon.

Attorney General Michael Llamas represented Gibraltar’s views during the negotiations in the British capital for the Rock.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia took part in the meeting by video call from Gibraltar.

Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels, David D’Amato, helped Llamas out in London.

“The Government welcomes the continuation of the negotiating process and the positive and constructive approach of the teams in the room,” its spokesperson said in a statement.

It said it ‘very much looks forward to the conclusion of a treaty which would be in the best interests of all sides’.

Leading local and neigbouring figures had feared talks were stalling on key issues.

But the latest round of talks brought Spain, the EU and the UK back to the negotiating table.

“The Government remains optimistic that a treaty can be concluded which is safe, secure and beneficial for Gibraltar,” the local government added.

Although the three sides have reached some agreement, major issues like joint use of the airport, tax and pensions still need to be tackled.

