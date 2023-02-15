MEXICAN information technology company Kio will open the Valencian Community’s biggest data centre before the end of the year.

The centre costing €50 million will be located in Paterna’s Tactica business park, with the lowering of the first geothermal probe on the site taking place on Wednesday.

Kio Spain’s CEO, Javier Jarilla, said: “We opted for Paterna after 18 months of studies to find the best location for the data centre.”

Kio, founded in 2002, run what they call ‘Mission Critical Information Technology Infrastructure’ services via 40 data centres in Central America and Spain.

It will be Kio’s second data centre in Spain following in the footsteps of their first facility at the University of Murcia.

The firm promises high security in the running and monitoring of public, private and hybrid Cloud services, cybersecurity, business applications, automation and artificial intelligence.

Among its clients are public administrations, large companies, distributors, as well as medium-sized SMEs and high tech firms.

35 jobs will be created at the 1,000 m2 Paterna centre with the company’s business plan projecting annual revenues of €100 million in 2030.

Paterna mayor, Juan Antonio Sagredo, said: “We thank Kio for their commitment to the city and for choosing us as a base in the growing data processing sector.”