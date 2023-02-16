6 bedroom Villa for sale in Vidreres with pool - € 269,000

Vidreres, Girona 6 beds 2 baths € 269,000

House with pool, independent apartment and sea views in Urbanization. The house is divided into 2 independent floors, the upper one has a hall, living-dining room with fireplace and access to the balcony, separate kitchen, 3 double bedrooms and a bathroom with a bathtub. The lower floor has a living-dining room with an American kitchen, 3 bedrooms (2 of them double and 1 single that is currently used as a cinema room) and a bathroom equipped with a shower and screen. The house is equipped with oil heating. Outside, the house has several terraces, a saline pool area, an area with 2 covered… See full property details