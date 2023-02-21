FORMER Barcelona footballer Dani Alves will remain in prison ahead of his trial on alleged rape charges.

Alves, 39, lost an appeal to be released on bail which was heard before a Barcelona court.

He’s been accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman inside the bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub on December 30.

A bail appeal hearing took place last Thursday and a ruling was communicated to all parties on Tuesday.

The judge said that Alves posed a flight risk due to his financial resources and a lack of roots in Spain.

The lawyer acting for the victim in a parallel private prosecution argued that the Brazilian player could book a private jet and fly to his native country where he has 15 companies.

It was pointed out that there is no extradition agreement between Spain and Brazil.

Alves’ legal counsel, Cristobel Martell, said the Brazilian international had roots in Spain since 2010 and is married to a Spanish woman- the model Joana Sanz- and has two registered companies as well as owning a house.

An offer was made for Alves to wear a tag and to report daily to a court or police station.

The investigation into the December 30 incident is said to be ‘well advanced’.

