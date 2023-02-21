TWO travelling thieves stole dozens of mobile phones from people enjoying last weekend’s Alicante Carnival celebrations.

The men, aged 20 and 35, kept a notebook with information about cities across Spain and their special events, which they visited with the aim of robbing people.

The Policia Nacional ran a special security operation during the Alicante Carnival weekend and spotted the men behaving suspiciously in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They tried to drive away when they noticed the police presence, but officers stopped their vehicle.

When asked to show proof of identity, one of the men produced a bogus document.

Police discovered 51 stolen phones in the car- some of them wrapped in aluminium foil to block any attempt to track their location.

Most of the stolen units have already been returned to their owners.

The men were bailed after an Alicante court appearance.