SIMULTANEOUS Guardia Civil raids early on Tuesday morning involving 150 officers have brought down a Teulada-Moraira gang that exported marijuana to the United Kingdom

17 men and two women of various nationalities have been arrested with 21 addresses visited across Alicante Province.

One man was immediately jailed as he was a Serbian fugitive who had a European Arrest Warrant issued against for him for violent acts in his home country.

Several forged identity documents were discovered by the Guardia including that of a police officer used by the Serbian.

€70,000 in cash; seven vehicles; several firearms; and over 600 marijuana plants plus other drugs were seized in the operation.

MARIJUANA BUDS

Eight drugs sales points were closed down in the Teulada-Moraira municipality.

Other locations visited by the Guardia were Benissa, Adsubia, Elche, San Fulgencio, and Senija.

The Guardia said the criminals ran marijuana farms in the Elche and San Fulgencio areas and were also behind a series of house and vehicle robberies across the Marina Alta.

Most of the marijuana grown by the gang was sold across Europe- mainly to the United Kingdom.

Investigations started last August after Teulada-Moraira residents complained that drugs were being sold out of a house.