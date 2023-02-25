SHAKIRA’S first diss song against her ex-partner, former Barcelona football player Gerard Pique, was a worldwide smash. The track has racked up more than 350 million views on YouTube and became the most-streamed Latin song on Spotify.

You would be forgiven for thinking that this kind of success was enough for the Colombian superstar to leave the issue alone, but now she is back to have another dig at Pique, and this time she’s bought a friend.

Friday saw the release of TQG, a joint effort from Shakira and fellow Colombian Karol G. The letters stand for ‘Te Quede Grande’, a phrase also used in the first diss song, which was recorded with Argentine producer Bizarrap, and can be roughly translated as ‘I was too big for you’.

The two singers both take aim at exes in TQG – in Karol G’s case, she is assumed to be talking about her time with rapper Anuel AA, which came to an end in 2021.

As in the song with Bizarrap, Shakira doesn’t just reference Pique, but also his new girlfriend Clara Chia.

‘Seeing you with the new one hurt me,’ ‘What we lived I forgot. And that is what has offended you,’ ‘And life has got even better for me. You are no longer welcome here,’ ‘I saw what your girlfriend threw at me. That doesn’t even make me angry, I laugh, I laugh.’

Ferraris and Twingos

Those are just a few of the lines in the new song. While they might not be as catchy as when she compared herself to ‘a Ferrari’ and Clara Chia to ‘a Twingo’ in Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, the lyrics have once again caught the attention of fans and the media alike.

Shakira and Pique split last May after more than 10 years together. Rumours had been swirling for some time that the former footballer was involved with someone else, and his relationship with Chia was confirmed shortly afterwards.

The Colombian singer shared a video of herself on Valentine’s Day singing the song Kill Bill by SZA, which includes the lines: ‘I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?’

Pique, for his part, seems to have been taking the war of words with a dose of humour. He has made veiled references to Shakira’s antics during streaming appearances and turned up to a football match recently driving a Twingo.

