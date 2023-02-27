ONE person died after three cars were struck on the AP-7 by part of a bridge fence that had fallen down onto the AP-7 motorway in Alicante Province.

The incident happened at around 2.45 on Sunday morning on the section of motorway passing through the Algorfa area in the south of the region.

A car travelling on the CV-905 bridge roundabout clattered into the fence, with a section coming down onto the AP-7.

The errant motorist drove off as the detached fence toppled over.

Two vehicles travelling on the south-bound carriageway towards La Zenia were struck by the fencing and another on the Elche-bound carriageway.

A Belgian woman who was in the passenger seat of the Elche-bound car died, while the driver and a child suffered slight injuries.

Three people travelling in the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries.

The Guardia Civil have not yet located the bridge motorist who fled the scene.

READ MORE: