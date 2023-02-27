SPAIN’S biggest ceramics producing region- the Valencian Community- is highlighting the sector in the return of the annual Cevisama fair.

The event in Valencia was cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, and then last year because of the Ukraine war due to the resulting shortage in raw materials used by producers.

Over 90% of Spanish ceramic tiles are made in Castellon province with over 220 manufacturers, making it by far the most important industry in that area.

Cevisama opened its doors on Monday at the Feria Valencia to highlight the latest trends in the tile industry.

MONDAY OPENING AT CEVISAMA

The event, which runs until March 3. was opened by the Valencian president, Ximo Puig.

More than 500 companies, 80,000 square meters of exhibition space and around 100 expert speakers in architecture, design or sustainable and industrialised construction will be at Cevisama.

Nine pavilions on two levels of the Feria Valencia have been occupied by some of the main manufacturers of pavement and ceramic coating, as well as firms that make ceramic machinery, natural stone, bathroom accessories and construction elements.

Speaking at the opening, Ximo Puig, said “Cevisama is an extraordinary platform to concentrate on everything for the sector which we have to give what it needs.”

Puig also repeated an appeal to the European Commission to review emission reduction requirements which had made things difficult for the ceramic industry across the continent.

