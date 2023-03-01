THE WORLD’S first official Formula 1 exhibition will be making its global debut in the Spanish city of Madrid on March 24, running until the early summer. The show, which has been five years in the making, is a vision of the past, present and the future of the sport.

The ‘F1 Exhibition’, which will be present at the capital’s IFEMA congress halls, includes six main rooms, all of which have been specially commissioned and produced in partnership with curators, artists and filmmakers.

‘We are thrilled that this imaginative and immersive exhibition will debut in Madrid in March 2023,’ said Stefano Domenicali, the F1 president and CEO. ‘I know it will become a must-see experience for every F1 fan.’

Among the themes in the rooms will be ‘The Pit Wall’, which ‘brings to life the sensational 73-year story of Grand Prix racing’, according to the organisers, as well as the ‘Design Lab’, which offers insight into how five of the sport’s teams develop components for their cars.

In the ‘Survival’ room, for the first time ever the remains of Romain Grosjean’s Haas car will go on display. The French driver suffered a terrifying accident at the 2020 race in Bahrain, which saw the single-seater split in two and burst into flames. This room will focus on the issue of safety in racing.

The remains of Romain Grosjean’s Haas car after a horrific accident at the 2020 Bahrein Grand Prix.

The experience is suitable for all ages, and tickets (available here) start at €19.99 per person. The full visit takes around two hours.

