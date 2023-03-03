MAGISTRATES imprisoned a Gibraltar man for eight weeks after he attacked his partner while drunk last month.

Ian McIntosh, 45, of Alameda Estate pleaded guilty to Common Assault and Disorderly Conduct at the Magistrates’ Court.

The attack occurred on February 5, when McIntosh had been drinking heavily at his partner’s flat.

At around 5.30pm he started to scream at her but when she shouted back, ‘he struck her on the side of the neck,’ the court heard.

A neighbour then called him out of the home.

When he left, his partner was able to shut the door behind him and lock him out.

But McIntosh started to shout, kick and bang on the door, making his partner fear for her safety.

She called the police for help and officers rushed to the scene.

“When officers arrived, it was clear to them that McIntosh was under the influence of alcohol,” a police spokesperson said.

“Despite their requests to calm down, he shouted incoherently in their faces and became aggressive.”

Officers then arrested him and took him to New Mole House.

“Domestic Abuse is totally unacceptable in any shape of form,” the police statement said.

“This type of crime has no place in our community.”

The Royal Gibraltar Police now have a specialised Domestic Abuse Team to handle these sorts of attacks.

It urged victims to call 2006 7001, send a message on 5408 6014 or email the office.

