FASHION is much more than a “cute outfit”—it’s a major reflection of our times, political movements, and history.

Since the birth of the fashion industry, womenswear trends have been driven by culture, events, popular music, and celebrity influence. In the last 100 years, we’ve seen big changes in fashion, accompanying the development of women’s rights.

At the beginning of the 20th century, styles were proper and demure, with high-necked dresses and floor-brushing hemlines being the look.

By 1920, women began to feel empowered and experimented with short flapper dresses and modern, boyish haircuts.

Photo: Jo Chipchase

Over the next century, fashion continued to evolve. War-rationed fabrics and gloves disappeared once women joined the workforce – first in boiler suits and, eventually, in power suits.

The disco era brought sensual silhouettes and vibrant colours. It paved the way for pop princesses like Britney Spears, who popularised the crop top (it’s back now with the current 90s revival).

From clothing to accessories, undergarments, shoes and haircuts, women were taken on a wild style ride. Cultural shifts stopped society dictating whet we can wear (at least, if we live in the West).



Some looks, like a feminine full-length dress, or masculine shirt and slacks, can illustrate different sides of your personality. They can push the boundaries of gender neutrality and fluidity – a hot topic the world over.

As a girl, I wasn’t allowed to wear trousers to my all-girls school. Now, I celebrate the changing roles of women with the clothes I wear and sell.

Let’s not forget women who can’t express themselves in a patriarchal world. For example, those in Iran, burning their scarves in the streets. Let’s remember their strength, determination, and power.

Women should be able to express all their facets through clothes, sexuality, intelligence, political choices, and relationships. I dream of this for women worldwide.

Women are amazing.

To celebrate women’s day on March 8, there is a 20% discount on all items in store, all day and, after that, a sale on selected items.

Visit the Armario de Freya fashion store at Calle Correos 1, Orgiva, 18418, Granada.



READ MORE

Freya’s style tips – diversity for all

Is modern Spain tolerant towards women of diverse sexualities?