Housing prices in the Balearic Islands have increased by 5.9% in just one year, according to new figures.

National Institute of Statistics data from the fourth quarter of 2022 showed that despite a 1.1% drop from the previous quarter, the region remained the most expensive to buy in Spain.

The data showed previously occupied housing in the Balearic Islands is also more expensive than new housing in most autonomous communities.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the price in the Balearic Islands is 12.2% higher than in the same period of 2007 and 71.3% higher than the minimum reached at the start of 2013.

Behind the Balearics, the next place with the highest housing prices is Madrid, followed by Catalunya, while the cheapest are Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla Leon.

