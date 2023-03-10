A Spanish patrol vessel has intercepted two Russian warships sailing in Balearic waters.
Russian vessel Admiral Kasatonov and tanker Akademik Pashin were spotted sailing in the western Mediterranean on Tuesday.
The Spanish patrol ship, the Centinela, was carrying our maritime surveillance and security tasks at the time when the Russian vessels crossed into Balearic territory.
