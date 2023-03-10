PLANS for new initiatives under the umbrella title of ‘Green Benidorm’ have been unveiled, including the construction of artificial sand dunes to protect the city’s Poniente beach from climate change.

The dune idea is one of 16 proposals Benidorm council wants to enact between 2024 and 2026 to improve sustainability, tourism and energy efficiency.

The authority will bid for €7.5 million of European Union ‘Next Generation’ funding which would totally finance the work.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said that some of the projects are a continuation of actions that are underway as part of ‘Benidorm Vision 360’ and that EU money would accelerate the plans.

MAYOR PEREZ(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

“We will only be the best destination to visit if we are the best city to live in and all the projects will improve the lives of our citizens,” said Perez.

Besides the sand dune next to the Poniente promenade, others would be located at the mouth of ravines to prevent the loss of sand from beaches during inclement weather.

Energy efficiency plans include installing dozens of electric car battery recharging points and erecting solar panels in the city’s park and ride areas.

Money would also be spent on improving the efficiency of the park and ride network.

Tourist enhancements would include a revamp of the El Torrejo tourist office; the creation of a digital traveller notebook; and using new technology at the tourist office.

Over €1 million of EU money would pay for a camping and multi-adventure zone in Sequia Mare park and a ‘care lab’ related to health tourism would be created.

READ MORE: