POLICE have busted a scam in Crevillente where customers at a car dealership were sold high-end vehicles with tampered odometers.

A man and a woman- aged 34 and 45- have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for fraud and falsifying documents.

The same company owned a workshop and a dealership which specialised in selling used cars.

High-end branded vehicles were imported from Romania and went into the workshop to get their odometers turned back.

Once the work was done, they were ready to be sold to unsuspecting customers.

‘FIDDLED’ CARS

Police raided the dealership and discovered 14 cars had their odometers manipulated- one of which lost 100,000 kilometres on the clock.

All of the used vehicles were branded as ‘low mileage’ in a ruse to boost profits and have now been impounded.

