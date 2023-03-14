‘AMBITIOUS’ Minister for Tourism aims to ‘build on’ Gibraltar success at the European Cruise Summit in Paris.

Minister Vijay Daryanani said he was not happy to just hold on to the Rock’s current cruises after its quick recovery in the important tourism sector.

The former high street businessman has put his bargaining skills to good use in his first term in government, bringing 20 first-time tours to Gibraltar, smashing a 2016 record.

Kevin Bossino, CEO of the Tourist Board Kevin Bossino, went with Daryanani to Paris.

There, the pair met top international leaders of the most important cruise lines in the world, politicians and industry press.

“The Minister and Mr Bossino met with executives from Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, TUI Cruises, Crystal Cruises and others,” the government said in a statement.

Daryanani also met Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism Rosana Morillo, one of the main speakers at the conference.

“We must continue to work hard to keep the business we currently hold, but also build on this,” Gibraltar’s Minister for Tourism said.

“It is an exceptionally competitive world out there and everyone I speak to in the industry is impressed with the manner in which we have recovered so quickly after the pandemic, but we want more.

“I am extremely ambitious for Gibraltar’s cruising industry and believe we have to attract more calls and this is what I will strive to deliver.”

ALSO READ: