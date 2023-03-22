A THIEF from Oliva in Valencia province who turned his hand to a variety of robberies has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

He was detained along with two associates- one of whom was caught close to the French border.

All three men- with police records- have been jailed by a Denia court, pending their trial.

The Oliva man- a Romanian national- stole at least 23 catalytic converters from high-end vehicles in car parks and streets across the Marina Alta region.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

He researched which brands had the most expensive converters and struck at night.

He carried a jack to raise a targeted vehicle and sawed off the exhaust pipe to remove the converter.

The Guardia launched a special investigation to locate the culprit who has also been charged with two home robberies in Javea.

Their probe discovered a link to two other Romanian men from Alicante who rifled through vending and cigarette machines in restaurants.

They struck at premises in Arenales del Sol in the Elche area and Daimus in Valencia province.

Both robberies were thoroughly researched with schedules planned and an option of escape and entry routes worked out.

Two of the men were arrested in Vergel in Alicante province, while the remaining thief fled, but was caught thanks to help from the Guardia Civil in Huesca, as they intercepted his car just a few kilometres from the French border.

