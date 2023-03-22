UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met leaders of Gibraltar’s delegation to talk about the ongoing EU treaty talks in London Tuesday.

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Cleverly would continue to ‘support’ the Rock, calling him ‘a long-standing friend’ of the British overseas territory.

Picardo took the opportunity to meet with Labour MPs during his visit to the British capital and briefed them on the ongoing talks.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia and Attorney-General Michael Llamas accompanied Picardo in the Cleverly meetings.

“I was delighted to have met with the Foreign Secretary once again in order to take stock of the negotiations,” Picardo said in a government statement.

“James Cleverly is a long-standing friend of Gibraltar and we can rest assured of his support as the negotiations enter their final stretch.”

Minister for Finance and Digital Services Albert Isola, on a trip to meet HM Treasury officials, took part in the meetings with Labour MPs.

LABOURED TALKS: Gibraltar leaders meet with Labour MP for Liverpool Walton Dan Carden

Gibraltar leaders briefed Shadow Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, Shadow Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty and Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock.

The Chief Minister talked in a working lunch for Labour MPs and held a reception in the House of Lords in the evening.

The visit included a visit to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, UK parliament speaker, which the government statement called ‘a great friend of Gibraltar and chancellor of the University’.

Latest opinion polls show Labour would achieve a near landslide victory over the Tories if an election was held now.

