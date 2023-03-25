POLICE in the city of Malaga are investigating a 58-year-old man after he allegedly allowed his eight-year-old son to drive his car.

The incident took place last Sunday, in a car park that is usually used by parents to teach their children how to drive. What is unusual, however, is that someone so young is permitted to take the wheel.

The man and the baby driver were caught on camera by a bystander, something that allowed the police to identify them thanks to the numberplate of the car, according to a statement.

The man is now facing charges for a road safety offence for permitting his son to drive.

The public prosecutor for minors, meanwhile, has also been advised about the incident.

Read more: