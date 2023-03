Sarah Hermitage thought that she had left her troubles behind after she was forced to flee Tanzania at gunpoint.

She bought land and settled in the Los Guajares region of Granada to resume her peaceful life.

But her troubles seemed to follow her, as she fell into dispute with a neighbouring landowner, Vicente Gonzalez Gonzalez.

During one confrontation caught on video, Gonzalez is seen to assault Sarah, who is left writhing on the ground in pain.

What the video below: