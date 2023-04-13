RESIDENTS on a Torrevieja urbanisation appear to have won a long-running battle to close a private car park where motorhomes stayed overnight- in breach of its operating licence.

Torrevieja council has ordered the shutting of the park at Eliseos Playa on the Mar Azul urbanisation.

The closure will be enforced on an unspecified date by the Policia Local if the operator does not abide by the council’s decision.

The Eliseos Playa community association covering 420 homes has continually denounced the overnight stays since 2018 with the council previously closing the park for the same reason.

Site operator- Camper Park Torrevieja- then took the council to court in 2020 and won the case over the area being used solely as a car park.

A recent Torrevieja council report said that overnight facilities were being provided with the company openly advertising facilities like running water, waste water discharge areas, electric power sockets, showers, and vending machines.

The firm markets the site as a ‘very quiet area just 50 metres from the sea’ and is regularly mentioned in motorhome publications and websites as ‘the best site in Torrevieja’.

‘Camper Park Torrevieja’ took to social media to say that despite receiving a closure notification, it will not shut as its purpose is only a car park business and maintains that it asks users to sign a declaration to that very effect.

Reports said that the 5,500 m2 site was virtually full of motorhomes over the Easter holiday weekend.

It remains to be seen when the closure actually happens or whether the park operator will once again resort to legal action.

