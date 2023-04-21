A 21-year-old Spaniard has been arrested for allegedly crashing a stolen car into a traffic sign in Castellon de la Plana.

He is believed to have first stolen the vehicle and then drove it around the city centre while twice the legal alcohol limit.

Not only that, but he did not have a driving licence.

The accused is alleged to have been driving over the speed limit when he smashed one of the front wheels against a traffic sign.

He was spotted by police officers after stopping the car to change the burst tyre.

The man allegedly confessed to the officers that he had stolen the vehicle and that he did not have a driving permit.

He was arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

Castellon local police have told the Olive Press that the initials of the accused are J.A.G.R.