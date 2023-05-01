ANTEQUERA will hold the fifth edition of its Cata de Cerveza beer tasting festival next weekend.

The charity beer tasting event will be held in the town’s bullring from Friday 5 until Sunday 7 May and will offer local cuisine, live music and some 26 different brands and formats of beer.

On the first two days, the event will start at midday and will be open until the early hours of the morning. On Sunday it will end earlier, at around 6pm.

Attendees will be able to sample around 26 different brands and formats of beer. Specifically, four brands on tap and 22 in bottles, with the Cruzcampo Tremenda beer making its debut.

“It is a beer with half the alcohol content, but with the same flavour as the classic beer”, explained the organiser of the tasting, Javier Moreno.

As well as highlighting numerous different beers, the three-day event will offer the opportunity to taste a wide variety of local cuisine.

Additionally, a programme of musical performances will provide light-hearted entertainment.

On Friday, local singer Julio Orellana will perform at 10pm, bachata and salsa Morales at midnight and DJ Carlos Madrona will be in charge of taking attendees through until the early hours.

On Saturday at 6:30pm the flamenco group María Lara will perform, with singer Carlos Bravo taking over at around 11pm and DJ Carlos Madrona once more in charge of the last leg of music entertainment.

Apart from sharing a pleasant and leisurely time with friends and family, the main aim of the activity is to raise funds for the conservation of the brotherhood’s, Cofradia del Socorro, extensive heritage.

In fact, this year the brotherhood is committed to the restoration of the throne of the Holy Cross of Jerusalem, dating from the end of the 19th century.

The event, which has always been very well received, is supported by Cruzcampo, the Sanchez Garrido department store and the Antequera City Council.

