AN ANONYMOUS tip-off directed the Guardia Civil to a gang who grew marijuana in two luxury villas in Altea.

The email- from either a ‘concerned’ citizen or a rival drugs gang member- informed the Guardia about the locations where the rental villas had been converted into drug farms without the property owners knowing.

Seven people of Spanish and Romanian nationalities were arrested after both homes were simultaneously raided along with an Altea hospitality business which was owned by two leaders of the gang.

The Guardia raids came after a sustained period of surveillance where officers noted a complex system of security cameras at the villas along with six dogs of potentially dangerous breeds prowling around to put off any inquisitive visitors.

Walls and doors had been altered in the homes with the gang estimated to have illegally used nearly €37,000 of electricity.

Hundreds of marijuana plants and cuttings were impounded by the Guardia, along with €13,650 in cash, computer equipment, and four cars.

Some of those arrested had criminal records but all seven gang members were bailed after a Benidorm court appearance.

They’ve all been charged with crimes against public health, the illegal use of electricity, and belonging to a criminal group.

