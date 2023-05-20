AIR NOSTRUM will be offering summer flights connecting Castellon with Sevilla for the third year in a row.

The company has announced the route will be in operation from June 1 to October 15.

Two frequencies a week will be offered, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights taking off from Sevilla will depart at 6.30pm on Thursdays and at 3.50pm on Sundays.

While those doing the reverse route are set to leave Castellon Airport at 8.20pm on Thursdays and at 2pm on Sundays.

Tickets start at €39 and can be purchased at iberia.com.