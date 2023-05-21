WORK has finished on building Valencia’s tallest residential skyscraper designed by visionary architect, Ricardo Bofill.

The Ikon building constructed by Kronos Homes is 110 metres tall and is located next to the Palacio de Congresos on Avenida Cortes Valencianas.

Bofill died aged 82 in January 2022 and the Ikon was one of the final designs from a man known for his famous postmodernist work around the world.

Ikon has two towers that are 30 and 14 storeys tall, with 142 and 61 homes respectively.

The properties offer between one and four bedrooms with the complex having a Mediterranean garden, swimming pool, solarium, a gym, and a gourmet social area.

Large windows and glass terrace railings deliver spectacular views of the city, sea, and mountains.

At the launch of the project in 2019, Bofill said that the skyscraper next to the Melia Hotel would complete a new ‘urban door’ to the city that until then was ‘half done’.

After the end of construction, Kronos Real Estate Group CEO, Said Hejal, said: “I am lucky to have had the chance work with Ricardo Bofill and make one of his last projects a reality.”

“Ikon is a symbol of the city’s modernity, but most importantly, the legacy of a legendary architect.”

