THE VALENCIAN government and the Cruz Roja will provide free transport for elderly, sick or disabled voters to cast their ballots in the regional and municipal elections on May 28.

Assistance can be requested until 3.00pm this Thursday by phone, email or at hospital centres

Ambulances and adapted vehicles will be used provided by the Valencian Health Ministry and the Cruz Roja.

Phone reservations can be made by calling the Cruz Roja operations centre on 965 918 610 between Monday and Thursday or by sending an email to eleccionescv@cruzroja.es

Bookings can also be made at hospitals if people have been admitted there.

Throughout election day on May 28, Cruz Roja volunteers will take people to polling centres and take them home or to hospital.

A total of 26 municipalities (3 in Alicante province, 10 in Castellon province and 13 in Valencia province) will run special election bus services for voters in rural areas who would have difficulty accessing polling centres.

