A 28-YEAR-OLD Spaniard posed as a computer expert to steal over €250,000 from a client’s bank account in Alicante.

The victim told the Policia Nacional that he met the fraudster at a phone store when he went in to buy a new phone.

ARRESTED FRAUDSTER

The conman served him and mentioned that he was a computer technician that could solve any problems at the client’s home.

The customer fell for the scam and let him into his property on a regular basis so that he could carry out maintenance on his personal computer.

He visited the home 20 times and executed 65 illegal bank transfers from the client’s computer.

The Policia Nacional said the total value of the withdrawals was over €250,000- the victim’s life savings.

The swindler was arrested in Alicante and charged with fraud.

