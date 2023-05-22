2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cala Ferrera with pool - € 220,000

Cala Ferrera, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 220,000

Flat in small community, of approx. 65m2 and distributed in two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, complete bathroom, large living room with air conditioning hot/cold, open plan kitchen with american bar and access to terrace and communal garden. Communal swimming pool built a few years ago, complex in a cul-de-sac and very close to the beaches of Cala Ferrera and Cala Serena. Ideal for holidays or to live all year round. Contact us for more information and a visit. It needs refurbishment, we will be pleased to give you an estimate… See full property details