Cala Ferrera, Majorca

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 220,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cala Ferrera with pool - € 220,000

Flat in small community, of approx. 65m2 and distributed in two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, complete bathroom, large living room with air conditioning hot/cold, open plan kitchen with american bar and access to terrace and communal garden. Communal swimming pool built a few years ago, complex in a cul-de-sac and very close to the beaches of Cala Ferrera and Cala Serena. Ideal for holidays or to live all year round. Contact us for more information and a visit. It needs refurbishment, we will be pleased to give you an estimate… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.