BENIDORM’S Avenida Beniarda is scheduled to reopen on Thursday after being closed since September 15 to allow for the construction of a new underpass.

The aim was to end traffic jams caused by trams on the Line 9 route crossing the road as they will eventually circulate above the new feature.

The underpass- part of the €5 million project- is already open for emergency vehicles with the closure taking less than the previously announced ten months.

Diversions have caused major delays in the area with Avenida Beniarda normally one of the busiest routes in and out of Benidorm with 30,000 cars using it daily during the summer high season.

Work above the underpass will continue over the next year or so.

Benidorm Mayor Toni Perez said: “Enormous thanks to residents for having been inconvenienced for such a long time, but who will now be able to enjoy something that improves traffic circulation.”